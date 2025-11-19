Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3d

It’s not just the prevalence of drugs that are causing the overwhelming failure of recovery. It’s also the failure to hold accountable under the law those who break it.

During my alcohol and drug abusing teenage years back in the 1960s and early 1970s, I was held accountable by both my parents and the justice system. I spent over 3 years in and out of jail for my actions. At the ripe old age of twenty, almost 21, I quit alcohol and drugs completely. I had tried to quit a couple of times earlier but it was only to please someone else to get them off my back. It was only after a dream on the night of my last arrest that I decided to do it for myself. Call it my Ebenezer Scrooge moment for it was a vision of my future that was filled with jails, hospitals, and an early death, nothing good.

I wrote an essay contrasting my experience with that of my son who died from an overdose when he rightfully should have been in jail. If you’re interested, that essay is here ⬇️

https://open.substack.com/pub/andrewdevlin/p/spare-the-rod-spoil-the-adult?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
21h

People should not be ashamed of their substance addiction, but they also should not give in to it by completely giving up on any potential for eventual sobriety or perhaps a reduction in their consumption of the health-hazardous substance.

Still, the unfortunate fact about self-medicating is: the greater the induced euphoria or escape one attains from it, the more one wants to repeat the experience; and the more intolerable one finds their non-self-medicating reality, the more pleasurable that escape will likely be perceived.

In other words: the greater one’s mental pain or trauma while not self-medicating, the greater the need for escape from one's reality — all the more addictive the euphoric escape-form will likely be.

In the book (WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing) he co-authored with Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Bruce D. Perry (M.D., Ph.D.) writes in regards to self-medicating trauma, substance abuse and addiction:

“For people who are pretty well-regulated, whose basic needs have been met, who have other healthy forms of reward, taking a drug will have some impact, but the pull to come back and use again and again is not as powerful. It may be a pleasurable feeling, but you’re not necessarily going to become addicted. Addiction is complex. But I believe that many people who struggle with drug and alcohol abuse are actually trying to self-medicate due to their developmental histories of adversity and trauma.”

Typically, societally overlooked is that intense addiction usually doesn’t originate from a bout of boredom, where a person consumed recreationally but became heavily hooked on a (self)medicating substance that eventually destroyed their life and even those of loved-ones. Especially when the substance abuse is due to past formidable mental trauma, the lasting solitarily-suffered turmoil can readily make each day an ordeal unless the traumatized mind is medicated.

Too often the worth(lessness) of the substance abuser is measured basically by their ‘productivity’ or lack thereof. They may then begin perceiving themselves as worthless and accordingly live and self-medicate their daily lives more haphazardly.

… A very long time ago, I, while sympathetic, would look down on those who had ‘allowed’ themselves to become addicted to hard drugs or alcohol. Although I’ve not been personally or familially affected by the opioid overdose crisis, I suffer enough unrelenting PTSD symptoms (etcetera) to know, enjoy and appreciate the great release by consuming alcohol or THC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture