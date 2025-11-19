Addiction: The Prison Without Bars By Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti November 19, 2025
> “Addiction traps the body, but the mindset frees the soul.”
🔒 The Silent Captivity
Addiction is not just a chemical dependency—it is a psychological captivity. It does not need walls, guards, or shackles. It thrives in silence, shame, and repetition. It convinces the sufferer that escape is impossible, even when the door is wide open.
In my years of practice, I’ve seen patients surrounded by love, resources, and opportunity, yet still trapped. Why? Because addiction is not merely a matter of environment—it is a matter of mindset.
🧠 Mindset vs. Environment
We often overestimate the power of surroundings. We assume that better schools, safer neighborhoods, or more money will automatically lead to better outcomes. But history tells a different story.
- Countless individuals have risen from poverty, war, and trauma to achieve greatness.
Others, born into privilege, have squandered every advantage.
several substance users ended rock bottom on the streets and realised that they had enough and decided to quit on their own. They ended up clean for many years, without much support but sheer will power and made a huge success of their lives, without looking back .
On the other hand, there have been a great number of substance users, who were given all the love and support from their families but they remained stuck in their addiction with little hope of recovery.
Not even the best Rehabs, best programs, best counsellors can achieve anything if substance users are not willing to make the sacrifices required to put a stop to their addiction.
The difference lies in mindset.
- A destructive mindset says: “I am powerless.”
- A resilient mindset says: “I can choose differently.”
Addiction thrives on the former. Recovery begins with the latter.
🌱 The Turning Point
Healing does not begin with rehab. It begins with belief.
- Belief that change is possible.
- Belief that pain can be transformed.
- Belief that one’s story is not over.
Support structures—therapy, family, community—are vital. But they cannot substitute for the internal decision to fight. The chains of addiction are broken not by circumstance, but by conviction.
🕊️ A Message to Those Struggling
If you are trapped in addiction, know this:
You are not weak. You are not broken. You are not alone.
But you must choose to believe that freedom is possible.
Your environment may shape your struggle, but only your mindset can determine your outcome.
🧭 For Families and Healers
Do not despair when your support seems to fall short.
Do not blame yourself for a loved one’s relapse.
Instead, help them rebuild their mindset.
Speak life. Speak hope. Speak truth.
Because when the mind begins to believe, the soul begins to heal.
Families must learn to take care of themselves without feeling guilty.
Substance users generally blame families for the wrong choices that they make - that merely heaps guilt on innocent families. Don’t fall for the trap.
If users are busy destroying themselves in spite of all the help they have been given, don’t allow them to destroy you.
There’s a time to be compassionate and there’s a time for tough love.
Drugs have absolutely no role in recovery, except in patients with psychosis or in users on opioids. Good counselling and a good program for recovery is often all that is needed along with a strong commitment from the user to genuinely stop.
Dr E V Rapiti
Cape Town
November 19, 2025
Bio
Dr Rapiti is a family physician with over four decades of experience in family medicine in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. He has a special interest in addiction and is the author of the self-help on addiction entitled- 4 Steps 2 Healing. This simple book is of great help to users and families to understand addiction and how to overcome the pain of addiction and to recover from it
It’s not just the prevalence of drugs that are causing the overwhelming failure of recovery. It’s also the failure to hold accountable under the law those who break it.
During my alcohol and drug abusing teenage years back in the 1960s and early 1970s, I was held accountable by both my parents and the justice system. I spent over 3 years in and out of jail for my actions. At the ripe old age of twenty, almost 21, I quit alcohol and drugs completely. I had tried to quit a couple of times earlier but it was only to please someone else to get them off my back. It was only after a dream on the night of my last arrest that I decided to do it for myself. Call it my Ebenezer Scrooge moment for it was a vision of my future that was filled with jails, hospitals, and an early death, nothing good.
I wrote an essay contrasting my experience with that of my son who died from an overdose when he rightfully should have been in jail. If you’re interested, that essay is here ⬇️
https://open.substack.com/pub/andrewdevlin/p/spare-the-rod-spoil-the-adult?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios
People should not be ashamed of their substance addiction, but they also should not give in to it by completely giving up on any potential for eventual sobriety or perhaps a reduction in their consumption of the health-hazardous substance.
Still, the unfortunate fact about self-medicating is: the greater the induced euphoria or escape one attains from it, the more one wants to repeat the experience; and the more intolerable one finds their non-self-medicating reality, the more pleasurable that escape will likely be perceived.
In other words: the greater one’s mental pain or trauma while not self-medicating, the greater the need for escape from one's reality — all the more addictive the euphoric escape-form will likely be.
In the book (WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing) he co-authored with Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Bruce D. Perry (M.D., Ph.D.) writes in regards to self-medicating trauma, substance abuse and addiction:
“For people who are pretty well-regulated, whose basic needs have been met, who have other healthy forms of reward, taking a drug will have some impact, but the pull to come back and use again and again is not as powerful. It may be a pleasurable feeling, but you’re not necessarily going to become addicted. Addiction is complex. But I believe that many people who struggle with drug and alcohol abuse are actually trying to self-medicate due to their developmental histories of adversity and trauma.”
Typically, societally overlooked is that intense addiction usually doesn’t originate from a bout of boredom, where a person consumed recreationally but became heavily hooked on a (self)medicating substance that eventually destroyed their life and even those of loved-ones. Especially when the substance abuse is due to past formidable mental trauma, the lasting solitarily-suffered turmoil can readily make each day an ordeal unless the traumatized mind is medicated.
Too often the worth(lessness) of the substance abuser is measured basically by their ‘productivity’ or lack thereof. They may then begin perceiving themselves as worthless and accordingly live and self-medicate their daily lives more haphazardly.
… A very long time ago, I, while sympathetic, would look down on those who had ‘allowed’ themselves to become addicted to hard drugs or alcohol. Although I’ve not been personally or familially affected by the opioid overdose crisis, I suffer enough unrelenting PTSD symptoms (etcetera) to know, enjoy and appreciate the great release by consuming alcohol or THC.