A practical approach to crime

Dr EV Rapiti

February 16, 2026

Crime cannot be solved with soldiers. It can only be solved by fixing a broken society.

Sending the SANDF -the army- into communities is a waste of time and money. They are not trained to maintain law and order. Crime will continue as long as corruption, incompetence, and lost dockets remain the norm in policing.

Violent crime is the product of deep social decay:

• An outdated, expensive education system

• Anti–small business regulations

• A VAT threshold unchanged for 15 years

Shutting small businesses through heavy taxation instead of introducing a standard income tax rate

• Universities selling useless degrees

• 60% of graduates unable to find work

• Drug addicts jailed while drug merchants walk free

Petty criminals locked up for years but dangerous violent criminals are given bail or light sentences

Real solutions exist:

• Root out corruption in law enforcement

• Place soldiers only at high‑risk intersections

• Use cameras and community rewards to catch criminals

• Treat drug addiction through halfway houses, not prisons

• Create public food gardens and affordable trading spaces

• Support small businesses instead of suffocating them

Completely overhaul our entire outdated education system

Reintroduce the gang unit to tackle the gangs and make communities safe again

We don’t need more police or more soldiers. We need an accountable police force.

We need a new kind of government — one that listens, consults, and understands the real social and economic roots of crime. Most democratic governments in the world have become corrupt despots.

