A practical approach to crime Dr EV Rapiti February 16, 2026
The army is not the solution to address crime
A practical approach to crime
Dr EV Rapiti
Thanks for reading Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
February 16, 2026
Crime cannot be solved with soldiers. It can only be solved by fixing a broken society.
Sending the SANDF -the army- into communities is a waste of time and money. They are not trained to maintain law and order. Crime will continue as long as corruption, incompetence, and lost dockets remain the norm in policing.
Violent crime is the product of deep social decay:
• An outdated, expensive education system
• Anti–small business regulations
• A VAT threshold unchanged for 15 years
Shutting small businesses through heavy taxation instead of introducing a standard income tax rate
• Universities selling useless degrees
• 60% of graduates unable to find work
• Drug addicts jailed while drug merchants walk free
Petty criminals locked up for years but dangerous violent criminals are given bail or light sentences
Real solutions exist:
• Root out corruption in law enforcement
• Place soldiers only at high‑risk intersections
• Use cameras and community rewards to catch criminals
• Treat drug addiction through halfway houses, not prisons
• Create public food gardens and affordable trading spaces
• Support small businesses instead of suffocating them
Completely overhaul our entire outdated education system
Reintroduce the gang unit to tackle the gangs and make communities safe again
We don’t need more police or more soldiers. We need an accountable police force.
We need a new kind of government — one that listens, consults, and understands the real social and economic roots of crime. Most democratic governments in the world have become corrupt despots.
Dr EV Rapiti
February 16, 2026
www.drrapiti.com
Thanks for reading Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thank you for sharing Andrew. So sorry about your son.
Good ideas, I hope the people in charge will think about what they are doing and change.
Here in America, the tendency has grown to just wrist slap criminals and send them back out to keep on their crime sprees.
I wrote an essay several years ago about how I was treated as a young criminal in the 1960s and how my son was treated recently. I think it is extremely important to stop wrist slapping the young while they are still impressionable.
The result of the firm hand back then is the reason I am clean and sober for over 54 years and was very successful in my life. The result of the wrist slapping of my son is that he died of an overdose when he rightfully should have been in jail.
The essay is linked below if you’re interested. Have a great and blessed day!
https://substack.com/@andrewdevlin/note/p-157034167?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action