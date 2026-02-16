Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ev RAPITI's avatar
Dr Ev RAPITI
5d

Thank you for sharing Andrew. So sorry about your son.

Reply
Share
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
6d

Good ideas, I hope the people in charge will think about what they are doing and change.

Here in America, the tendency has grown to just wrist slap criminals and send them back out to keep on their crime sprees.

I wrote an essay several years ago about how I was treated as a young criminal in the 1960s and how my son was treated recently. I think it is extremely important to stop wrist slapping the young while they are still impressionable.

The result of the firm hand back then is the reason I am clean and sober for over 54 years and was very successful in my life. The result of the wrist slapping of my son is that he died of an overdose when he rightfully should have been in jail.

The essay is linked below if you’re interested. Have a great and blessed day!

https://substack.com/@andrewdevlin/note/p-157034167?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Ev RAPITI · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture