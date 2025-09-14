“The physician carries the burden of outcomes—not the family. When interference overrides clinical judgment, it is the patient who pays the price.”



In my four decades of practice, I’ve encountered many emotionally charged consultations—but few have left me as ethically conflicted and mentally drained as the one I experienced recently.

A patient with advanced cancer came to see me, seeking alternative treatment after enduring chemotherapy. She was accompanied by a family member who immediately took control of the consultation—providing the medical history, taking notes like a stenographer, and asserting how the treatment should proceed. It felt less like a medical consultation and more like a courtroom cross-examination.

The patient herself was quiet, respectful, and clearly wanted my help. But her companion’s demeanor was prescriptive, dismissive, and controlling. She even declared they would return in three months—despite the urgency of the condition. I had to ask the patient directly if she wanted me to treat her. She nodded. That moment said everything.

A controlling member intereferes

During the examination, the family member stood behind me, watching with piercing eyes. It reminded me of my final board exams—except this wasn’t an assessment, it was a disruption. I invited her to observe more openly, hoping to ease the tension. The patient smiled when I reassured her that she was in good health and could benefit from my approach. But the atmosphere remained strained.

They left without booking a follow-up. No thanks. No acknowledgment of the 45 minutes I spent with them. Just silence.

I drove home reflecting deeply. I had done my duty—ethically, professionally, compassionately—but I had also been undermined. This wasn’t just a difficult consultation. It was a growing trend: family members, emboldened by internet research, challenging clinical authority and disrupting care.

A visit to the theatre gives me some solace

That evening, I went to the theatre—a production exploring the futility of war and the emotional toll of identity struggles. As I watched, I felt something shift. The performance mirrored my own internal conflict: the battle between duty and disrespect, compassion and control. It reminded me that healing doesn’t only happen in clinics—it happens in quiet spaces where art speaks what words cannot. I left the theatre feeling lighter, more centered, and ready to reclaim my ethical clarity.

The next morning, I made a decision: I will not pursue this case unless the patient returns independently. I must protect my clinical judgment and emotional wellbeing. I cannot allow disrespect to erode my ability to care.

I’ve treated many patients with what I believe are COVID vaccine–related injuries, including aggressive cancers. A growing body of evidence suggests that mRNA vaccines may impair immune surveillance, potentially accelerating oncogenesis (Seneff et al., 2022). I’ve also embraced the metabolic theory of cancer, which views cancer not as a purely genetic disorder but as a metabolic dysfunction—responsive to repurposed drugs, ketogenic diets, and fasting (Seyfried, 2015; Pantziarka et al., 2017).

But none of that matters if the physician is not allowed to lead.

As West et al. (2018) have shown, ethical strain and disrespect from patients or families can contribute significantly to physician burnout. We must draw boundaries—not out of ego, but out of duty.

To my fellow doctors:

🧠 Protect your mind.

⚖️ Guard your ethics.

💬 Let the patient speak.

👨‍⚕️ And never forget—your wisdom, your empathy, and your experience are irreplaceable.

If the patient returns, I will welcome her with open arms. She deserves care. But I will not share my clinical authority with someone who refuses to respect it.

The patient’s wellbeing must always come first—even when family interference tries to take the wheel.



—Dr. E.V. Rapiti

MBBS,FCFP,DCH,DMH,Naep asthma diploma, MBA

Family Physician | Ethical Medicine Advocate

Cape Town, South Africa

robertrapiti@gmail.com

web: www.drrapiti.com

+275811846

📚 References

Seneff, S., Nigh, G., Kyriakopoulos, A.M., & McCullough, P.A. (2022). Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines: The role of G-quadruplexes and exosomes. Food and Chemical Toxicology, 164, 113008.

Seyfried, T.N. (2015). Cancer as a metabolic disease: implications for novel therapeutics. Carcinogenesis, 35(3), 515–527.

Pantziarka, P., Bouche, G., Meheus, L., Sukhatme, V., & Sukhatme, V.P. (2017). Repurposing drugs in oncology (ReDO)—mebendazole as an anti-cancer agent. ecancermedicalscience, 11, 781.

West, C.P., Dyrbye, L.N., & Shanafelt, T.D. (2018). Physician burnout: contributors, consequences and solutions. Journal of Internal Medicine, 283(6), 516–529.

