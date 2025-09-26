A Historic Turning Point: The Ban on Paracetamol Use in Pregnancy and Its Implications for Autism Prevention

Dr. E. V. Rapiti — September 25, 2025

The decision by the FDA, NIH, and CDC under HHS Secretary RKJ, with the full backing of President Trump, to strongly advise pregnant women not to take paracetamol is a landmark moment in American medicine. It will be hailed as one of the greatest health decisions of the Trump administration, directly addressing the epidemic of autism and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) that has plagued the United States for generations. By grounding policy in solid science, this administration has begun the process of regaining public trust in health agencies and exposing the complicity of former officials, medical boards, journals, schools, and senators in perpetuating this crisis.

Evidence That Could No Longer Be Ignored

The most compelling scientific basis for this decision comes from a comprehensive meta-analysis of 46 studies, which demonstrated a strong correlation between prenatal paracetamol exposure and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) [1]. Meta-analysis is considered the gold standard of evidence synthesis, pooling data across multiple studies to identify consistent patterns. The results were conclusive: paracetamol use during pregnancy is associated with a significantly increased risk of ASD and other NDDs.

Yet for decades, this evidence was downplayed, dismissed, or ignored by those entrusted with safeguarding public health. It required new leadership and political courage to acknowledge the findings and translate them into action.

A Historic Decision After Decades of Negligence

For years, paracetamol was marketed as a harmless household drug — the “safe” choice for pregnant women with fever or pain. In truth, it was neither safe nor particularly effective. Its pain-relieving properties are modest, and its promotion as a wonder drug for fever was unscientific. Fever is not a disease but a defense: the body’s natural mechanism to fight infection by inhibiting pathogen replication and stimulating immune responses. Suppressing it undermines this vital process.

The negligence went further. Paracetamol was not only present in Tylenol but also hidden in countless flu and pain combination products, often mixed with toxic NSAIDs. Pregnant mothers, unaware of the risks, consumed these cocktails routinely.

The biological mechanism of harm is clear. During illness, a mother’s glutathione levels — the body’s main antioxidant and detoxifier — are depleted. This reduces her ability to metabolize paracetamol, allowing toxic by-products to accumulate. These metabolites cross the placental barrier and enter the fetus. The fetal liver, immature and unable to process toxins, becomes overwhelmed. The result is damage to the developing brain, leading to lifelong disorders such as autism, ADHD, and cognitive impairment.

Tragically, safe and effective alternatives were always available. Simple remedies like saline mouth washes and nebulisation with colloidal silver can reduce viral load without systemic toxicity. In more serious viral infections, well-established agents such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), ivermectin, and doxycycline — combined with fluids and rest — provide safe and effective treatment during pregnancy [2][3]. Yet previous administrations and medical institutions glorified paracetamol, exposing millions to unnecessary risk.

By banning paracetamol use in pregnancy, the Trump administration has reversed this legacy of deception. The message is clear: science must serve the people, not pharmaceutical profits.

The Human Cost of Autism

Autism is not simply a diagnostic category; it is a lifelong reality that reshapes families. Parents face overwhelming psychological and emotional strain, often dedicating their lives to caregiving. Marriages are stressed, siblings grow up in the shadow of constant medical and behavioral challenges, and families become socially isolated.

These burdens are compounded by the knowledge that much of this suffering could have been prevented had paracetamol’s risks been addressed earlier. Each child affected represents a tragedy not only for their family but also for society, which loses their full potential to thrive.

The Financial Burden on Families and the Nation

The prevalence of autism in the U.S. is now 1 in 36 children — nearly 3% of the population [4]. The lifetime cost of caring for an individual with ASD ranges from $1.4 million to $2.4 million depending on intellectual disability [5].

When multiplied across millions of affected individuals, the economic burden reaches into the trillions of dollars. These costs include direct expenses for healthcare, therapy, special education, and disability benefits, as well as indirect costs such as lost parental productivity, reduced workforce participation, and the social toll of chronic caregiving. Autism has thus become not only a health crisis but also an economic emergency.

Accountability for Deliberate Negligence

The evidence was available. The mechanisms were known. The warning signs were unmistakable. Yet previous health agency leaders, medical boards, academic journals, and senators turned a blind eye. Their silence was not ignorance but complicity. By shielding pharmaceutical interests, they allowed an epidemic to grow unchecked.

Justice demands accountability. Those responsible must face retrospective prosecution for their deliberate negligence and their crimes against public health. The American people deserve nothing less.

Equally troubling has been the relentless and unfair battering of HHS Secretary RKJ by corrupt U.S. senators and a complicit media. Their attacks are not grounded in science but in fear — fear of losing pharmaceutical patronage and political power. By vilifying RKJ, they seek to preserve a broken status quo. Yet it is precisely his leadership that made this historic decision possible.

If America is to succeed in MAHAR — Make America Healthy Again & Restore trust — then RKJ must be allowed to carry out his mission free from sabotage by those whose corruption has already cost the nation dearly.

Conclusion

The ban on paracetamol use in pregnancy will be remembered as one of the most consequential health decisions of the century. It represents the triumph of evidence over propaganda, of courage over corruption, and of genuine care for human life over corporate greed.

The epidemic of neurodevelopmental disorders will not be reversed overnight, but this decision marks the first real step toward prevention. For millions of families and for the future of America’s children, this may well be the single most important public health intervention of our generation.

Bio: Dr Rapiti is a family physician with under 5 decades of experience. He has been a an advocate and champion of practicing scientific medicine. He was unafraid to oppose the dishonest prevailing narrative that COVID was dangerous, untreatable and that the vaccines were safe. Using his initiative he succeeded in achieving a 99.97% success treating over 4000 patients with COVID.

References

1. Bauer, A.Z., et al. (2021). Paracetamol use during pregnancy and risk of autism spectrum disorder in children: A systematic review and meta-analysis. European Journal of Epidemiology, 36(10), 993–1004.

2. Risch, H.A. (2021). Early outpatient treatment of symptomatic, high-risk COVID-19 patients that should be ramped-up immediately as key to the pandemic crisis. American Journal of Epidemiology, 189(11), 1218–1226.

3. Bryant, A., et al. (2021). Ivermectin for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection: A systematic review and meta-analysis. American Journal of Therapeutics, 28(3), e299–e318.

4. CDC. (2023). Data & Statistics on Autism Spectrum Disorder. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

5. Buescher, A.V.S., et al. (2014). Costs of autism spectrum disorders in the United Kingdom and the United States. JAMA Pediatrics, 168(8), 721–728.